Gender equality is a woman’s right that’s not subject to negotiation and the 35% affirmative active action should be a starting point.

Chief Rahman Owokoniran, the South-West Zone General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the points in a message of solidarity with women, who just marked the 2022 International Women’s Day, IWD.

According to Owokoniran, the theme, Breaking the Bias, is a reflection of the need to eliminate the constant need for gender equality discourse, as no gender-based barrier should exist.

“Women have proved themselves capable in many fields. They don’t deserve the bias they encounter,” he said.

For the PDP scribe, the 35% ratio targeted for women in governance makes it sound like a privilege.

“Women deserve equal place at every table based on qualification, ability and track record.

“No woman deserves to be dismissed or accorded inferior considerations or given limited seat and opportunity because of her gender.

“And even if we want to start at 35%, it shouldn’t be limited to elective offices and governance.

“In fact, firms that are effectively run and productive are those that have dealt with the workforce without gender bias.”

On the political strength of the Nigeria woman, Owokoniran said if they band up, synergise and coperate, they would form a formidable force that can’t be ignored.

“At 49% of the country’s population, they outgun any other group.

“Such huge demographics can’t be ignored,” he added.

Owokoniran urged the National Assembly to bring back the gender equality bill as totally throwing it out is doing women injustice.