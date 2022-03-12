Over the past ten days, hundreds of Nigerian women, including several First Ladies under the auspices of Nigeria Governors Wives Forum (NGWF), have participated in the #OccupyNationalAssembly rallies in Abuja, Lagos and across the other 35 states to protest the rejection of the gender bills in the ongoing amendments to the 1999 Constitution by members of the National Assembly.

This week, the House of Representatives reportedly reversed itself by deciding to bring back for review three bills concerning women’s rights which it had jettisoned. But how would it have reflected on the National Assembly, the voters and Nigerian politics if most of the gender bills – even if not all – had been passed ab initio?

For millions of progressive Nigerians, March 1 should have been monumental. In a month globally recognised for the celebration of women, March 1 – if the legislators had recognised the gravity of the situation, would have set history straight. But, on many other issues, it did – local government autonomy, separating the office of the Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation, independent candidacy, and more.

For example, a bill seeking to give at least ten slots to women as ministers and commissioners in the federal and state governments failed at the upper legislative chamber. This would have guaranteed the inclusivity of women in governance, but it could not garner 73 votes necessary for it to be passed. 88 senators registered to vote: 44 senators voted yes, while 43 voted NO, and 1 abstained. On bills to allot 35% of political appointments to women; allow their husbands who are not Nigerians to attain citizenship of Nigeria automatically, and enable women to become indigenes of the homesteads of their Nigerian husbands after five years of marriage – Failed! Failed! Failed!

In a statement signed by Chair of NGWF and First Lady of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi, the governors’ wives noted that the number of women in the National over the past three electoral cycles (2011, 2015, 2019) in the National Assembly has been in steady decline. “There are currently 109 Senators in Nigeria, with only 7 women. The House of Representatives has 360 members with only 13 women. There are at least 14 State Houses of Assembly with no women at all. There are no female Governors”.

“These disturbing statistics show that there is a deep-rooted bias against women holding leadership positions, and if urgent steps are not taken, this picture will continue to go from bad to worse”, the statement read.

Let’s be specific. Women and girls make up about half of the Nigerian population, but they remain underrepresented. Only 19 of the 469 legislators currently serving in Nigeria’s bicameral legislature – a meagre 4% – are female. No Nigerian woman has ever been elected president or governor, and only a handful of cabinet appointments are handed to women. Apart from the 1999 election that saw women occupy 15 seats in the National Assembly – three in the Senate and 12 in the House of Representatives – the number of elected female lawmakers has never been this poor at the federal level.

At a time when the ruling party is progressive, we definitely can do better. Nigeria has made progress in its polity over the last few years, especially with the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill. We can begin by creating a system that encourages young women to contest on a level playing field devoid of bias, presumptions and bullying. The 2023 elections are approaching, and several women have announced their interest in running for key offices. The most significant announcement last week, probably, was the unveiling of Rinsola Abiola as an aspirant for the All Progressive Congress’ National Youth Leader position. Recent activities, especially with the party’s zoning announcement, might have massively improved her chances too. A success at the party convention will speak volumes about the party’s intention for Nigerian women.

In the 2019 election, 235 women (12.34% of candidates) contested for a seat in the Senate, but seven (6.42%) were elected. In the House of Representatives, 533 women contested, with the major parties fielding a total of 31 (15 APC and 16 PDP) candidates. However, only 11 (3.05%) have been elected. The figures from the 8th House basically halved since it had 22 female lawmakers. At the state level, of the 275 women forming 11.4% of candidates for the Deputy Governorship, four (in Enugu, Kaduna, Ogun and Rivers) were elected.

A young, experienced woman, who is also a social and gender activist, as the youth leader of a ruling party? A quick search on national media platforms also revealed her previous work and initiatives to empower women and advance youth-focused initiatives. What would it say about the political party in a nation of women now fighting to be heard and understood? What would it say about the country too?

No woman is asking that the nation disregard competence, experience and the will to inspire and manage a critical development agenda for their communities. But it is time to stop with the lip service about gender equality and opportunities. At a time when thousands of women continue to gather across the country and fight for their inalienable rights, it is safe to argue that the country’s ruling party, APC, might also have to lead the way. We genuinely have an opportunity here to redeem ourselves and our democracy, and the ruling party must take it.

Ayomikun Olufisayo is a social activist and community organiser in Lagos State