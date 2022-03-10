.

–— Male folk out to subtly subjugate women

Dayo Johnson Akure

The wife of the Ondo state governor, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has challenged Nigerian women to unite and confront the National Assembly members’ reactionary attitudes toward women’s rights in the country.

Anyanwu- Akeredolu said this in Akure during the international women’s Day stakeholders meeting and Special Recognition of female trailblazers in Akure.

” In my capacity as First Lady, I have vigorously and consistently pursued larger inclusion of women into both elective and appointive positions in Ondo State.

“I have demonstrated women empowerment through the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO); I have prioritized girl child development through the Bemore Empowered Initiative, a yearly summer boot camp that has raised about two thousand girls as experts in renewable energy and other pivotal skills.

“I have been unflinching in my stand against sexual and gender-based violence, devising the popular “Yellow Card” as preventive measure and ensuring that Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law become operative in Ondo State.

“In making our voices more audible, beyond rhetoric, and telling the world that women matter, we are celebrating these accomplished women who have grown to comparable statutes in spite of life’s many vicissitudes.

“Women who have defied odds by sheer gifts and guts and emerged consequential in the scheme of things. These are the amazons who have conquered daunting hurdles and attained incredible rungs.

“They are models and worthy ambassadors who should represent the minimum standard for contemporary women.

Female trailblazers recognised in the state include the first Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu, the first female Dealer of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele, former Minister Mrs Monolaji Osomo, former NLC state Chairman, Comrade Bosede Daramola, first female Heads of Service, Mrs Kosemani Kolawole, first female General Manager NTA, Mrs Helen Tinu Olowofela, first female member House of Representatives, Mrs Febi Adeyemi and Justice Folasade Aguda- Taiwo, first female President State Customary Court of Appeal amongst.

I welcome you all, very warmly, to this event; one which I like to describe as an unusual gathering. It is so described because we live in a society where success is virtually synonymous with manhood. And let me warn that it may be, in the fullness of time, if prompt care is not taken.

Ours is an environment where women are rarely recognised, let alone celebrated, not even when she makes equal exploits as the male counterpart. This reality has motivated us towards identifying deserving heroes amongst us and placing them on the global page for the world to acknowledge. This forms the hub of this gathering. I congratulate you, therefore, esteemed women, for not just witnessing another International Women’s Day but for also partaking in this epochal event that is organised to celebrate our heroes.

This event holds a special significance for me. I speak of a significance whose profundity particularly resonates with me as I stand on this tribune. Growing up in a setting encircled by age-long cultural and societal biases against the girl child is not an experience one would like to reminisce about. It invokes a mental picture of that frail girl in a typical Nigerian village who tottered under the weight of scorching primitive prejudices and cultural constraints, who desired to succeed but her rights to success were subjected to sexism.

The girl child is conveniently discriminated against. She is pitied while the boy is pampered. She has to cope with delays, and sometimes, denials, not for lack of requisite mental or physical capability or any fault of hers. Her undoing, as it were, is being a girl. Where she is ambitious, her dream is either thrown overboard like jetsam from a ship or constrained to settle for the less. The little girl saw in her mind’s eye a life of worth on the other side of the harrowing tunnels, but the society could not see beyond her commercial value. And when it pleases the father, the girl is married off usually as a juvenile.

That was the cruel societal climate under which my late parents, Chief BUB and Dora Anyanwu, determined to be different, to treat and train their own children equally, irrespective. That drastic decision has qualified a headmaster’s daughter to mount this podium and speak to you in the capacity of a First Lady. My case, like a few of my contemporaries, is an exemption. A preponderant were not so lucky. Even so, at life’s latter stages, we all experience different shades of discrimination, battling bigotry and confronting stubborn patriarchal tendencies in our social transactions.

