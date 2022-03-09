Mrs Joy Osaro-Onaiwu, the coordinator of FCT Women4Women (W4W) Community, has reacted to the news of the National Assembly rejecting the bill that was intended to provide for affirmative action for women in political party administration and for related matters.

“FCT W4W Community condemns the move and actions of the National Assembly in the strongest term possible. National Assembly rejecting that bill stands condemned. Rejecting that bill is totally an affront against women in Nigeria.

“We speak against it, we stand against it. We insist that NASS reconsiders the bill. It is unfair to see that women are treated in this manner. Women are the ones that go out on Election Day to vote for them. We deserve better than we are getting from them right now. They must reverse themselves on that decision,” Mrs Joy Osaro-Onaiwu said.

Mrs Onaiwu while addressing the press earlier today to press home their demands, noted that it amounts to mockery for the National Assembly to celebrate women on international women’s day having just declined a bill in favor of women.

“I think it is a mockery and a slap on our collective sensitivity as women after declining a bill which seek to promote gender participation in politics and in the same breath, turn around to congratulate women on the international women’s day celebration” Mrs Onaiwu further said.

The FCT Women 4 Women group said they will continue to agitate for the place of women in Nigeria to further advance a just society.