By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A security consultant, Brigadier General Anthony Etukudo, Rtd, has expressed shock over the removal of inspection Desk of Standard Organization Of Nigeria (SON) at Nigeria’s Seaports and borders across the country.

Etukudo, a former Director General of SON, from 1985 to 1990, said the development would encourage the dumping of sub-standard and fake products in the country by unpatriotic importers.

He spoke over the weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital during a strategic leadership retreat organized by SON with the theme, “Enhancing public awareness of the Role and Importance of SON in the economic development of Nigeria”.

He stressed that it was wrong to have removed SON desks at the Sea ports and borders across the country, and called on the Federal Government to as a matter of great importance, re-establish SON’s desks at major entry points across the country.

His words: “It is shocking to know that SON is no more at our Seaports and border posts across the country for destination inspection of imported and exported products in and out of the country.

“The danger is that it is absolutely impossible for SON to comb all nocks and crannies, markets and warehouses in search of sub-standard and fake products dumped into the country by unpatriotic importers.

“The health of Nigerians should not be allowed to be used as Guinea pigs due to bureaucratic lapses and inactions capable of undermining national security and integrity of the Nation”

Etukudo, commended the present Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Sallim, for his effort towards repositioning the organization and called for Government’s support to enable the organisation perform maximally

He stressed that SON should be equipped with modern digital laboratories to enable it assist industries in Nigeria, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that are not capable to acquire in-built laboratories for standardization of products.

“Also SON should be equipped with modern digital laboratories to meet its vision and mission for the country. It will help, especially the agricultural sector. Our products will not be rejected by foreign countries.

“It will earn Nigeria the much needed foreign exchange and improved the integrity and image of Nigeria as an export country. If products such as Cocoa, Coffee, Suya Beans and others, are semi-processed before export, it will add value to our products and command global acceptability to the advantage of farmers”, Etukudo noted.

Declaring the retreat open, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagun, expressed delight that Nigeria has become one of the country’s in Africa exporting products such as Leather wears, Agricultural products that are of international standard.