By Olayinka Ajayi

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and Chief Olusegun Osoba were among other prominent Nigerians who commended Dr. Doyin Okupe in his book titled: ” Double Jeopardy” as he turned 70.

Speaking during the launch of the book, the House of Representatives Speaker, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila said: “Dr Okupe has served our country as a doctor, a politician, and a public servant. In the darkest years of military rule in Nigeria, He was amongst those who took risks to oppose the oppression that defined the lives of citizens at that time and keep the democratic vision alive.

” I am glad that Dr Okupe has resolved to document his life’s story in a book that will inform and educate and guide future generations. It is said that until the lions have their own historians, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. As it is in the jungle, so it is in life.

Until those who serve in politics, government and public service make it a duty to tell their own stories, the narrative of politics, government and public service will be determined by those who at best have been merely observers. And the public perception will be determined, often detrimentally, by these incomplete or incorrect narratives. This book may very well be Dr Okupe’s greatest public service, and I thank him for that.

“In matters of politics, Dr Okupe and I have very rarely found ourselves on the same side. Despite that, I have only admiration and respect for his hard work and the many profound lessons of his life. So on this occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary, I join family, friends and well wishers in wishing Dr Doyin Okupe a long life of good health and peace, joy and satisfaction, and gratitude for the abiding grace of God.”

While the book reviewer, Dr. Ruben Aberti commended the author for putting his experience as a form of a book, he opined that the title of the book ought to have been “My odyssey”.

According to Aberti: “Double Jeopardy is an account of Dr. Okupe experience in politics, in the book, Dr. Okupe considered his exit in former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration as his first jeopardy. He also gives an account of his believe in God. He’s convinced that the God he worships answers prayers.

Okupe gift of God to Nigeria — Abiodun

On his part, the Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun who was represented, his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, described Okupe as “A gift of God to Ogun State and to Nigeria as a whole. We expect that what he wrote would guide us through”

Okupe was part of those that formed AD – Osoba

While commending Okupe, Ogun State former governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba said: ” What many people do not know about Okupe is that he is a man with passion. Okupe was part of those that formed the Alliance for Democracy, AD, before he eventually went to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. When Sani Abacha men invaded my house, wanted to kill me, Okupe was one of the Doctors that treated my security aid.”

Okupe very committed in any course he believes in — Pa Adebanjo

Also speaking, Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo described Okupe as a very committed individual in whatever he believes saying:” Okupe is a very committed man in any course he believes in. He is one of the stars in Yoruba land.

“While in the opposition, he’s somebody you may not like but cannot ignore. I am very proud of people like him. Whenever any historian is writing the history of Nigeria, if Okupe’s part is not there, then the history is incomplete”.

Among personalities present includes: Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Balogun Osuntokun among others.