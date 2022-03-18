By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Medical Association,NMA,has rejected the termination of Public Private Partnership,PPP agreement between the NISA Medical Groups and the Federal Capital Territory Administration,FCTA,by the latter, saying it was “abrupt.”

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT chapter of NMA,rising from its 2ND Quarter Ordinary General Meeting,where it took decisions on a number of issues bothering it, insisted that the action of the FCTA cannot stand given that it was counterproductive.

The union,in a communique signed by its chairman,Dr Enema Job Amodu, and released to the media,said,”On the abrupt termination of the Public Private Partnership arrangement between the NISA Medical Groups and Federal Capital Territory Administration, of Garki Hospital , the NMA FCT totally and completely rejects the position of the FCTA.”

“This move will lead to a sudden loss of jobs of close to a 1000 workers which include medical doctors, nurses and other workers that have over time contributed to the enviable and successful standard of health care provided by Garki Hospita, Abuja, which has helped in maintaining the enviable health narrative in the FCT , amongst the committee of states within the country,”the FCT chapter of NMA said.

It added:”The NMA FCT also notes that this insensitive, unjust action will terminate the post graduate medical training as well as internship programmes of doctors, pharmacists and nurses presently running in the institution.”

While noting that,”These programmes require definitive period for proper completion and exit”, the organisation added that:”These accredited programmes supervised by members of the highly exalted post graduate colleges of National, West African and other similar international bodies have been largely responsible for the high standard, ethical practice of the Garki Hospital , Abuja over the last 15 years of concession.”

“The NMA FCT Is watching keenly as this very unpleasant and unfortunate situation unfolds.

“It is our sincere hope that the medical personnel (doctors, nurses, etc) as well as other non-clinical staff are given the opportunities to complete their trainings without interruptions, and also allowed to retain their jobs and offer their services under the new proposed authority.

“This is because, they are all collectively responsible for the present success story of Garki Hospital, Abuja; and as such no man should be left behind,”the communique further read.

Th group proposed that the “FCTA extends the period of disengagement of NISA Group from Garki Hospital Abuja to allow a more effective, smooth and humane transition.”

Meanwhile,the NMA FCT said it has “noticed the irregular and haphazard spate of posting of the house-officers by the Medical and Dental Council, and wish to express her displeasure.”

” The statutory period of housemanship for fresh graduates of medical school is sacrosanct; therefore, this process should be better organized to achieve a seamless transition and placement of these medical doctors.

“The present situation is unacceptable, and fall far below expectations of the desired goal.

“The NMA FCT observes with regret that a bigger problem has been created with this central posting, and recommend that until it is perfected that the Federal Ministry of Health reverts to the previous state of allowing institutions recruit and pay these doctors to forestall the unnecessary bottle-necks presently being experienced,”it further said.