By Dapo Akinrefon

Following the ‘conditional release’ of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Igboho and the circumstances surrounding his temporary relief, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, on Tuesday, urged the Beninese government to allow the activist to seek proper medical treatment abroad.

Reacting to the celebrated reports of Igboho’s ‘release’ from Benin Republic prison, Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, said the long period of incarceration had taken a huge toll on the health of the activist, insisting that Igboho should be allowed to seek proper medical treatment from his personal physician in Germany.

The Yoruba generalissimo said: “It is a welcome development that my brother, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, Igboho was released, however, the condition attached to his temporary freedom is not enough.

“Based on his failing health and other conditions surrounding his personality, Igboho should be allowed to visit his personal physician in Germany.

“It is the personal physician that has his health history and records.

It is his personal physician that knows him deep down. It is his personal physician that can proffer lasting solutions to personal health issues.

“Therefore, the idea of releasing the activist and further restricting him unjustly to seek medication within the Benin Republic is not enough.

“It is like you are giving somebody something with the right hand and at the same time, you are collecting that same thing with the left hand. That to me amounts to nothing.

“At the same time, it is a victory we all cherished, but much still need to be done to drive home our point that Igboho is not a criminal.

“He is an activist that is fighting for the liberation of the Yoruba race. But it must be said also that he is not alone. Those of us that believed in the struggle are solidly behind him, and very soon, I am sure justice will prevail and Igboho will regain his freedom from the Beninese government.

