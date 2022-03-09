By Festus Ahon, Asaba

ADVANCE team of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Ministers of Works and Housing, and Labour and Employment, Mr Babatunde Fashola and Dr Chris Ngige was Tuesday evening involved in a minor accident in Asaba, Delta State during an inspection visit to the Second Niger Bridge which is under construction.

The accident, which occurred along the Asaba/Benin/Onitsha expressway left four policemen with various degree of injuries.

According to sources, one of the vehicles in the convoy plunged into a ditch, adding that the driver of one of the security vehicles conveying operatives lost control and crashed into a deep pit while trying to maneuver its way resulting in the incident.

The source said the injured policemen were taken to the hospital for medical attention in Asaba.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the Delta State, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “It was a minor accident involving one of the backup vehicles. It was a very minor accident not worth reporting. The backup vehicle veered into a ditch but no life was lost. It’s a minor accident as against what is being reported”.

Vanguard News Nigeria