By Tunde Oso

Months of deliberation has secured a superb lineup of Nigeria’s industry key figures, a fitting panel to consider, discuss and decide the 2022 GAGE Awards winners.

The annual awards programme taking place in June, will witness new judges, reviewing nominations from 24 categories.

This year’s GAGE Awards, which has the theme “Co-Create 2022”, will have a 2-day Tech Exhibition slated to take place at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos on the 9th and 10th of June and on the 3rd day, the event will celebrate innovations with the 3rd edition of the annual GAGE Awards, schedule for the 11th of June, 2022.

On the 27th of February 2022, The GAGE Awards Nigeria officially drew a curtain on public nominations of candidates to be considered for the prestigious honor of joining the ranks of past winners, including the likes of Paystack, Multichoice Nigeria, RedTV, GTBank etc.

This was immediately followed by the unveiling of the panel of judges who will officially make up the academy responsible for selecting the most innovative tech brands in Nigeria in the past one year.

Nominations for the 2022 Gage awards had been open since the 24th of January, and were slated to end on the 20th of February. However, due to the volume of requests and the competitive nature of the process, the window was extended by an extra week, which ended on the 27th of February.

According to the organisers, the highly eminent roster of the Panel of Judges comprises of the following personalities:

Chizor Malize, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) Colette Otusheso: Head, Access Bank AccelerateTV,

Dr. Adebola Akindele, Group Managing Director, Courteville Business Solutions PLC; Jason Cummins, Director of Africa, M&C Saatchi Worldwide; Uzoma Dozie, CEO/ Founder, Sparkle; Rolake Rosiji, CEO Jobberman; Pat Utomi, Founder/ CEO at Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL); Steve Omojafor, former Chairman of Zenith Bank and STB-McCann;Fiona Weeks, MD of PulseNG; Richard Johnson, MD of FMCG Adenike Adebola. Director, Marketing & Innovation, Guinness Nigeria PLC; Tunde Kelani, award winning filmmaker.

Speaking on the 2022 awards and the brilliant lineup of the panel of judges, Johnson Anorh, the Convener of the GAGE Awards, expressed his satisfaction with the roster, placing emphasis on the diversity of the judges.