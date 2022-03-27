FUPRE

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State, has emerged the winner in an inter university Petro quiz competition organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Warri, Delta State.

The SPE- FUPRE Students chapter won the trophy at the 20th Students Technical Symposium and Exhibition (STSE) 2022.

The victory has qualified the school to participate in the Petro Bowl international competition billed for Houston, Texas, later this year.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, lauded the students for the victory.

“The award is a reflection of the fact that as a specialized university with emphasis on petroleum education, we are teaching what we are supposed to teach, and our lecturers are committed to effective teaching.

“With appropriate motivation, our youths and graduates can achieve very great feat in different spheres of life.

“It would be recalled that in 2014, SPE FUPRE Students chapter represented Africa at the World Petro Bowl Contest in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and also in Houston-Texas, USA (2015), while in 2016 (Dubai), where the chapter set a new record as the 5th Best Petroleum University in the World defeating University of Manchester and University of Houston respectively.”

The SPE FUPRE team that participated in the contest include Olowe Emmanuel (Captain) Omeke Rita Ogechi, Etchie Glory Edonyabo, Shuaib Samuel Oluwasegun, and Okpu Emmanuel Chijindu.