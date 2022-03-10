A fuel tanker exploded on Thursday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after it had a collision with two buses.

Mr Ahmed Umar, Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

“A multiple crash involving a tanker and two other vehicles occurred around a worship centre on the outward section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday.

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and remain calm until the resultant fire is extinguished,’’ he advised.

Umar assured that FRSC personnel and sister agencies were on ground to ensure orderliness.

Vanguard News Nigeria