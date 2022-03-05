.

….Orders arrest of suspects

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad, RRS has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, Lekki area of the state for contravening public safety rules.

The centre was the venue where kegs of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly called petrol were handed out as souvenirs in Lagos.

The party was organised to celebrate the coronation of a popular fashion stylist, Pearl Ogbulu, as the Erelu Okin by an Ogun State monarch, the Olu Of Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, CP, Lagos, has ordered the arrest of all suspects involved in the act.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Government said it has commenced a probe into the matter.

The video which has gone viral on social media has continued to generate reactions from the general public.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed the investigation into the matter.

Omotoso, who decried the development, stressed that the safety of lives and properties of residents and visitors remained a top priority to the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event Centre in Lagos. The video has gone viral on social media.

“There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

“The Lagos State Government through the Safety Commission is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remains a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

“We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided.”

