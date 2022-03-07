By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has directed its members, affiliate unions, and civil society partners to prepare for nationwide protests against the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

CNG also asked its affiliates nationwide to mobilise their members for the rallies against what it described as a “problem of national significance”.

This was contained in a statement by the Coalition’s Director, Strategic Communication, Samaila Musa, in Abuja, on Monday

He said, “The President should understand that some people very close to him and his appointees are the architects of the current fuel scarcity in the Country. Nigerians view the present situation as the ultimate betrayal and breach of trust unless the President acts swiftly in the interest of the people to reverse this ugly trend.

“CNG, therefore, calls on Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and all other stakeholders against fuel subsidy removal to start strategizing and mobilising for a grand nationwide protest to demand the investigation and prosecution of all the functionaries creating this recurrent problem in the oil sector.

“With their actions, they have demonstrated that they can go to extremes to create problems so that in the long run, subsidy will be bastardised and eventually eliminated altogether.

“CNG will commence mobilisation in earnest so that all hands must be on deck to confront this problem of national significance. It is our collective patriotic and moral obligation to challenge this rascality, incompetence and economic sabotage in the interest of the nation and its impoverished citizens.”