A coalition of aggrieved Nigerians yesterday demanded the immediate resignation of the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mr Tmipre Sylva over the damages and hardship inflicted upon Nigerians due to the importation of contaminated premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly known as fuel.

The group comprising the movement of the survival of Ethnic Nationalities in Niger Delta, Ex Agitators for Good Governance and Coalition of Civil Society Groups also called for the resignation of the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari on the issue.

The National Coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Council, Engr. Jator Abido, who addressed reporters in Abuja argued that the economic loss and damage caused by their actions are too grievous to be overlooked as it has also put the lives and businesses of Nigerians at risk.

The group stated that it was unfortunate that Nigerians have been subjected to sources for fuel under torturous conditions as long queues have persisted, and the products have been purchased at an unnecessarily exorbitant price, in some cases as much as 700 Naira per litre, despite sleeping at petrol stations.

The group pledged to mobilise over 10,000 car owners from the Niger Delta Region whose cars got damaged due to the bad product, to embark on a mass compensation collection at all NNPC outlets and facilities close to them within the Niger Delta as well as the cities of Abuja and Lagos.

The group noted: “As patriots, we have reviewed the situation and have discovered that certain persons occupying positions of trust and authority in the PMS distribution ecosystem have failed in their responsibilities and duties to Nigerians.

“We cannot sit, and continue to watch as Nigerians suffer from the incompetence and ineptitude of certain individuals occupying government offices, who have aided this deliberate acts of sabotage.

“Our meticulous findings have revealed that this unfortunate event portends the ability to cast aspersion on the credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari, who since assumption of office has made tremendous efforts to make persistent fuel scarcities a thing of the past in our nation.

“To remedy the hardship and damage suffered by several Nigerians, we loudly add our voice to the calls made by several well-meaning Nigerians and various groups, and solicit the Federal Government, to as a matter of necessity take steps to ensure that owners of vehicles and machinery damaged as a result of the contaminated fuel are adequately compensated to quell their sufferings.

“This should be done in addition to holding those at the Helm of Affairs Responsible, and severely sanctioned for Abuse of office, Conflict of Interest and Economic Sabotage. This issue has exposed a lot of inadequacies in the petroleum supply chain and everything must be done to ensure that the sector is sanitized.”