…warns independent marketers to desist from taking advantage of the situation to inflict more pains on Nigerians

Following the fuel crisis that has hit the nation and the cry by Nigerians to end the long queues in filling stations across the country, caused by the unavailability of the product, the United Nations SDG Ambassador and Global vice Chairman, Advocacy For Good Governance and Social Justice Network, Amb. (Dr) Hussaini H. Coomassie has advised the president to find a lasting solution to the recent fuel crisis in Nigeria .

Amb Coomassie who is an advocate of Peace and Good Governance made this known during an interview with newsmen at his Abuja office earlier today.

According to him, NNPC GMD and the Minister of Petroleum should know that if they don’t find a lasting solution to this hardship Nigerians are facing, the repercussion would not be endearing when Nigerians are pushed to the wall.

He called on Nigerians to be more patient as he believes President Mohammadu Buhari and his team aren’t sleeping on this unexpected issue experienced at the filling stations across the country.

He also warns independent marketers to desist from taking advantage of the situation to inflict more hardship on Nigerians for their own selfish aims.

“I’m pleading with Nigerians to be a bit patience as the situation will soon be under control. I also want to use this opportunity to warn independent marketers to desist from taking advantage of the situation to inflict more hardship on the masses.

“I’m tasking H. E Timi Sylver and Mal Mele Kyari to double their effort in bringing to an end the first fuel scarcity since the beginning of PMB led Administration,”he advised.