VP Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Etop Ekanem

For the third year running, friends of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will honour him with projects aimed at inspiring and promoting communal, entrepreneurial, and public-spirited endeavour within Nigeria, as part of activities to mark his 65thy birthday.

The Friends of Prof formed the March 8th Initiative as the organising body of the activities and have in the last two years made contributions that aided the growth and advancement of businesses across the country.

The group in a statement by the Project Coordinator, Mr. Nduka Enweliku, said: “Last year, the Friends of Prof, under the March 8th Initiative, identified and honoured health workers who, according to the Initiative, exhibited compassion, diligence, hard work and professionalism in carrying out their duties in an extremely difficult time occasioned by the pandemic.

‘’Thirty Four Health workers from across the country got a grant of N1million each. This year’s edition will focus on entrepreneurship and education with a project, entitled ‘Project 774’ designed to unearth promising and young entrepreneurs in all parts of the country for funding and promotion.

‘’Staging a community focused Business Plan Competition, the initiative will task youths, all between the ages of 18 and 35, on identifying the peculiar advantages of their resident LGAs and to present a clear proposal on business strategies to leverage the advantages and spark widespread growth.’’

Two winners from each LGA will win a grant of N100,000 to implement the ideas, a unique opportunity, perhaps the first of its kind, that promotes civic responsibility and an innovative approach to problem-solving, particularly at the local level.