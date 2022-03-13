By Benjamin Njoku

When Ian Berry, a coaching expert, admonished us not to allow our fears, society or the judgment coming from other people to distract us from chasing our dreams, he probably had Dr. Daniel Moses in mind.

Moses believes in finding his light even in the thickest of darkness. And that’s why when he abandoned his lucrative automobile business to chase his dream of becoming a writer, many of his friends thought he was going crazy.

Today, Moses has not only realized his dream, but also, he has become a dependable source of inspiration to this generation.The US-trained motivational speaker recently debuted as a writer with the launch of his inspirational book titled, ‘You Don’t Need Money to Be Rich’, in Lagos.

The book, according to Moses, dwells on the mystery behind the hidden treasure that is in you.

He revealed that it took him about 10 years to package the book, adding that when he abandoned his automobile business where he was doing exceptionally well to hone his writing skills, many of his friends said he was going crazy.“Most of my friends thought I was going crazy when I abandoned my automobile business to chase my dream”, the Delta State born motivational speaker said. “I realized that there are two ways to have everything. Desire less, you will have more; desire more, you will get less”.

Speaking further, he said he didn’t find fulfillment while in automobile business.

“I was doing things that had nothing to do with my destiny. So, when I made money, I still felt empty.

“I kept asking myself questions, and later came to the realization that life is not all about money.

“I was doing the right thing with the wrong mentality.

“You can be a lawyer but the purpose of living is to be a doctor. Though you’re making money, yet you will not be fulfilled.

“You can be happy because the money is there but you won’t still feel fulfilled.

“The things I used to see as problems before became opportunities when I started following my purpose in life.”Moses said the need to help this generation which, according to him, lacks something that it already has in its possession inspired his decision to package the book.

He added: “For me, this is the best generation but a lot of people are doing the right things with the wrong mindset and people have been asking how the present generation can be rescued.

“So, I decided to take it upon myself, I went into research and put all my findings into a permanent form, hence the birth of this book with which I want to help my generation and generations yet unborn”.

To him, what readers should take away from the book is to see beyond the surface of what they are looking at.

“When you see beyond the surface, you will understand that you have to be yourself. When you are yourself, you will realize that those things you see and hold with much importance do not really matter,” he stressed.

