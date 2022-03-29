There will be free tickets for Ghanaian fans in Nigeria to support the Black Stars in today’s decisive 2022 World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles.

The country’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa made the announcement via a radio interview in the Ghanaian capital, Accra yesterday.

A number of Ghanaian fans who will travel to Abuja for the match will also be offered free tickets.

The return fixture will take place at the 60,000 seater Moshood Abiola Stadium today with the winner se[1]curing ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.