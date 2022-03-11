Ejibunu, FOU Controller

By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone ‘A’ lkeja realized a total of N666, 968, 725.75 from it’s anti-smugling activities between 3rd to 28th February 2022.

The Unit Controller, Deputy Comptroller Kehinde Ejibonu who disclosed above at a press briefing in his office said officers and men of the unit are more than determined to continue to suffocate all forms of smuggling and anti-economic activities.

Ejibunu hinted that plan is afoot by the unit to set up a special anti-fuel smuggling team designed to focus solely on combating fuel smuggling, in the face of concerns about fuel smuggling within and beyond the country.

While N587,901,165.00 million out of the sum total was realized as Duty Paid Value from seized questionable items, N79,067, 560. 75 million represents revenue receipt recovery from time bound seized items such as petroleum products that were sold.

The anti-smugling chief appealed to Nigeria to continue to provide customs service with credible information about the activities of smugglers to support the fight against smuggling. He notes that the regularity of offensive on smugglers have made the zone uninhabitable and hot for a lot of smugglers, and further noted that smuggling is anti-economic and evil.

He said, “As l always say, no one claps with one hand. The fight against smuggling and smugglers needs the cooperation and collaboration of everyone. We need credible information to successfully combat smuggling considering the overwhelming negative consequences.

Kegs of seized fuel

“My message to smugglers as usual is to eschew smuggling and embrace legitimate trade or be ready to be damned.”

Fielding questions from reporters about the pervasive nature of fuel smuggling even at a time of acute scarcity of the product, he disclosed the unit is already putting plan in place to have a special team to deal with the challenge head long.

“We are not resting in battling fuel smugglers, we are making regular seizures. We have also decided that we must go for the barons, not those errand boys.

“The Unit is working at setting up a special anti-fuel smuggling team, which we believe will focus on fuel smuggling alone in order to create greater impact.

“Getting the real king pins of fuel smuggling will send the right message.”

He gave the break down of seizures made within the period under review to include 6,749 bags of 50kg parboiled imported rice, 36, 575 litres of premium motor spirit, PMS, 906 cartons of frozen poultry products, 599 bales of second clothing and 2,001 pieces of used tyres.

The others include 175 pieces of used compressors, 180 cartons of foreign soap, 285 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products, 52 used fridges, 13 units of fairly used vehicles and 338 cartons of mosquito repellents.