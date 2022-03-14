By Lawani Mikairu

The recent coming together of six Nigerian airlines to form an alliance, Spring Alliance, to assist each member of the alliance’s operations, has been described as a major breakthrough for domestic airlines in the country.

Recall Air Peace, Azman Air, Aero Contractor, United Nigeria Airline and two others recently formed an alliance christened Spring Alliance. The intention, according to the airlines, is to ” help each others operations”.

An aviation expert and consultant , Herbert Odika, who described the alliance as a breakthrough said the airlines passengers will be the major beneficiaries of the alliance..

” The alliance will keep the market alive. Passengers will get the best of service as the issue of unnecessary flight delays will be reduced to the barest minimum, except in cases of inclement weather”.

” The alliance is a laudable idea. It is like the Star Alliance. When you buy the ticket of a member of the alliance, you can be moved to another member flight if there is delay by the initial airline you bought their ticket. It is going to be a new dawn in the country’s aviation industry.

” I hope other domestic airlines who did not join initially and other Africa countries airlines will immediately join. It is a win-win situation. The airlines will be saved cost of operations, especially fuel which constitute 40% cost. And passengers will get to their desired destinations on time”.

Also speaking on the recent controversy surrounding the fixing of minimum ticket fare of 50,000 naira by Nigerian airline operators, Odika said fares are bound to rise considering the international price of crude oil.

” The rise of prices of crude oil in the international market has also affected aviation fuel, Jet A1. You know Nigeria currently import the bulk of Jet A1 used in the country. The high cost of importing the product will definitely be passed on to the airlines.”

” Aviation fuel constitute about 40% of cost of operation in any airline. For the airlines to break- even in this current circumstances, there has to be a slight adjustment of fares. But it should not be across board. Short distances fares should not be increased,” he advised.

He also praised the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, for been able to reduce the presence of touts at the nation’s airport terminals. ” The touts were constituting nuisance at the airport. They were an embarrassment to the country’s aviation industry. I commend FAAN for eliminating touting at the airports,” Odika said.

Odika however berated the Federal Airports Authority for constructing the new China financed international terminal at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport without considering space for apron and wings span of wide- bodied aircraft.

” The new terminal cannot take more than two wide- bodied aircraft at a time at the apron. That will make it less attractive to foreign airlines. It will consequently reduce the commercial value of the terminal especially at peak periods of airline operations”.

” To remedy this, the federal government has to demolish existing structures around the terminal to increase apron space.”

He also advised that the present hangars around the new terminal could be moved ” to Gate 5 which also have easy access”.