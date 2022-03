Lasun at the APC secretariat to submit his resignation letter

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The politician submitted his resignation letter at the Osun state party Secretariat, Osogbo on Friday morning.

Though the detail of the letter is yet to be made public, an officer of the party confided in Vanguard that the former lawmaker has resigned his membership of the party.

