By David Odama

LAFIA – THE United Nations Development Programme, UNDP in partnership with the Nasarawa state government have distributed 550 bag of fertilizer, 250 litres of assorted chemicals, 150 litres of assorted insecticides to the conflict affected farmers in Nasarawa state.

Also distributed are 1.5tones of rice seed, 1.5 tones of maize seed, 400 knapsacks sprayers to cushion the effect of the conflicts that ravaged the state.

The desk Officer of UNDP in Nasarawa state, Ibrahim Aliyu said at the distribution of the farm inputs that 400 conflict affected farmers benefiting from the from the items were drawn from crises ravaged communities where farm land were affected.

“The empowerment is the components of UNDP peace building projects in Nasarawa State funded by the government of Japan and implemented by Nasarawa Agriculture Development Programme (NADP) with support from Nasarawa State government.

The empowerment is aimed at developing the capacity of the affected farmers to recover from the shocks and devastation arising from communal, herders and farmers conflicts in the affected communities.

“Even though, we have other implementing partners who are training people on different aspects of entrepreneurial skills, UNDP is focusing on agriculture to address looming food security. This is going on in five states of the federation targeting at reaching more people in Nasarawa state.

“We are looking at the sustainability of the programme, with this empowerment, we hope and believe that with the training and empowerment of these beneficiaries will bring about self sufficient and encourage food security.

Speaking while addressing the beneficiaries, the Special Adviser to the Governor Abdullahi Sule on NGOs and Development Partners,

Hajiya Munira Abdullahi said the distribution of the farms inputs was aimed at increasing agricultural activities which is one of the core mandate of governor Abdullahi Sule administration on food sufficiency.

Abdullahi while assuring that the state government would continue to create enabling environment for partners, actors and implementing partners on interventions in the state to leverage on its programmed and policies for the betterment of the vulnerable.

“What is expected of you as beneficiaries, is to make judicious use of the items given to you to make yourself productive, Gov Sule made a solemn promise to make life better for every citizens, that’s what he is doing today,” the special Adviser stated.

Also speaking, the Programme Manager of NADP, Mr Emmanuel Alanana commended UNDP, funding partners Japan for the empowerment stating that measures were in place to monitor beneficiaries to ensure that the inputs were put to judicious use.

