By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu based legal practitioner, Uchenna Anyika, has dragged Federal College of Education, FCE, Umunze, Anambra State to Federal High Court sitting in Awka for refusing to release the information he requested under the Freedom of Information Act.

Also joined in the suit marked FHC/AWK/CS/117/21, are the Provost, Dr, Mrs Theresa Obumneme Okoli, Registrar, Mrs Bessie Nka and the governing council of the institution as respondents.

The applicant, Anyika through his Counsel, Greyham Ekejiuba prayed the court for an order of mandamus, compelling or commanding the respondents to discharge their official public duty that is to avail the applicant the information he requested from them in accordance with section 1 (1) (2) and (3) of freedom of information act, 2021.

The information demanded by “the applicant are; the advertisement of the College sometime in April or May this 2021 for the Recruitment of Principal Officers of the College, number of Principal Officers recruited and their designation.

“The last Promotion Letters of the recruited Principal officers indicating their Grade levels as at the time of recruitment as provided in the advert.

“The Audited Financial Report/Record of the College for the year 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The number of students enrolled in your NCE, Degree Sandwich and CEP program in 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 Academic Program of the College.

“The number of Teaching and Non Teaching staff of your College enlisted in your payroll in the year 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. A copy of the Panel Report alleging or indicting Dr. Nwamaradi or setting the College mosque Ablaze

“The account details outside the provision of the TSA that the College operates in F.C.E.T.U Community Bank in the College for the purpose of collecting various fees and payments from Sandwich, CEP Programs and also where regular students pay their computer literacy fees, MPF fees and the exact suspense account where the management pays money deducted from indicted store and Security Officers Salaries every month”.

When the matter came up on Monday for mention, the applicant’s Counsel, Ekejiuba, prayed the court for an adjournment to allow him study the counter affidavit filed by the respondents.

He told the court that the Counsel to the respondents, Ekene Paul Okoye had just served him in the court.

The presiding Judge, Justice H.A Ngangiwa, however, granted the request of the applicant’s Counsel and adjourned the case to March 30, 2022 for adoption of processes.