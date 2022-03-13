By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change ( CPC), one of the parties that formed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Bello of Niger State and their Kaduna State counterpart, Malam Nasir El-Rufai to put more effort in developing their respective states rather than engaging in acts that would allegedly affect the APC.

A former chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Kaduna State and an elder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state,

Alhaji Ahmadu Yaro Coca-Cola and Alhaji Umar Yahaya respectively, who spoke on behalf of the concerned members of the defunct CPC in Kaduna,said although the governors may have good intention for the party through their various interventions, several interest groups appeared to have hijacked the situation which had led to the position the party now found itself.

Alhaji Ahmadu Coca-Cola however, said the members of the defunt CPC would not pull out from the APC including President Muhammadu Buhari because of the current development in the party.

While assuring that APC will overcome what it was currently going through, the former Chairman said it was not true that members of CPC have left the ruling party.

“We are still party members that believe in the party and President Muhammadu Buhari. As one of the founders of CPC I knew the difficulties we went through alongside Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) All Nigerians People’s Party(ANPP), a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) and new People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) to form the party in 2013.

He said they will not allow the APC to collapse ,adding that “as members of CPC that went into the merger with other political parties which formed the APC we will remain in the party with President Muhammadu Buhari who was our presidential Flag bearer in 2011 elections to find solutions to the crisis bedevilling APC.”

“I call on the CPC members in APC to be careful with the new political parties coming up ahead of the 2023 general elections.As politicians we should remain in the ruling party despite the challenges facing the party untill the APC resolves its crisis.

‘Let me use this opportunity to say that APC will overcome the leadership crisis because the crisis is a deliberate attempt to dislodge the party.

‘But the party will not collapse. This is why I call on our members, particularly those from CPC not to leave APC for another party because of the current crisis in the party and other challenges.”

‘We are with President Buhari before the merger and will remain with him in APC,”

Ahmadu Coca-Cola however, called on the APC National leadership to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

“This is because party members are not happy with the situation.We think that there are people who are working to sabotage the president,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria