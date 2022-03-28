By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

•Debt-to-GDP ratio heading towards danger zone — Afrinvest

•Subsidy pressures eroding fiscal space — CardinalStone

As the first quarter 2022, Q1’22, draws to a close, financial analysts have identified major developments that portend dangers to Nigeria’s fiscal landscape for the rest of the year.

The key developments include reversal of the decision to drop petrol subsidy; Outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine; and Resumption of Eurobond borrowings by the Federal Government.

The analysts believe that these three and a few other macro-economic factors are already creating ripple effects across all sectors of the economy amidst a hazy outlook in the pre-election politicking.

The reversal of the decision on petrol subsidy, according to the analysts, has already thrown spanners into the 2022 Appropriation Act and the entire fiscal plan with deficit widening significantly while capital expenditure plan appears unimplementable.

The major fallout from the Russian-Ukrainian has been a sharp rise in oil prices which, instead of portending bright omen for the oil-dependent economy, has turned out to be the greatest threat to the fiscal plan for the year as subsidy cost escalates with each mark up in the oil price.

The return to Eurobond borrowing contrary to the earlier plan is seen as further dive into the debt trap which was already cutting the fiscal fabrics as at 2021 fiscal year.

Interestingly the three developments are inter-twined. The return to Eurobond borrowing was compelled by higher expenditure call necessitated by huge subsidy cost arising from not just the re-instatement of the subsidy regime but the escalation of the actual cost following the rising oil prices. The oil price rally has been created and sustained by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

These developments and many more has been captured in the analysts reports last week.

Debt-to-GDP ratio glides to dangerous territory – Afrinvest

In its report, analysts at Afrinvest West Africa, a Lagos based finance and investment house, noted three major developments concerning Nigeria’s fiscal outlook.

First, the Debt Management Office (DMO) published Nigeria’s total debt stock as of the end of 2021; second, the DMO announced that Nigeria raised $1.25bn via a 7-year Eurobonds sale priced at 8.4%, to finance part of the capital projects in the 2022 budget and; third, global credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings, affirmed Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook, although citing that fuel subsidies are likely to weaken the country’s fiscal balance. On these the analysts stated: “Considering these developments, we assessed Nigeria’s fiscal position, the FGN’s long term debt sustainability, and the imperatives for the government going forward.

Total debt, fiscal position

According to the report published by the DMO, Nigeria’s total debt stock rose 20.2% Year-on-Year, y/y to ¦ 39.6 trillion in 2021 from ¦ 32.9 trillion in the previous year. Accordingly, Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 22.8% from 21.6% in 2020.

The breakdown analysis of the public debt shows that external debt rose 148 bases points, bps, to 40.1% (¦ 15.9 trillion or $38.4 billion), while the share of domestic debt declined by the same proportion to 59.9% (¦ 23.7 trillion).

Of the entire total debt, the Federal Government’s (FG) share accounted for about 83.7% (¦ 33.1trillion), up 181bps from 2020 (¦ 27.0 trillion).

Although Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio (22.8%) remains below DMO’s sustainable benchmark (40.0% of GDP) and IMF’s threshold for emerging economies (55.0% of GDP), the public debt has more than doubled since 2016, up 127.9%.

Foreign exchange (FX) devaluation has also played its part in driving the total Naira value of the debt stock upwards, as the official rate was devalued by 26.1% between 2016 and 2021.

The share of external debt has also been on an uptrend, rising by a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4% per year compared to the 11.3% CAGR for domestic debt over the last 5 years – in line with the recent strategy shift of minimum 30.0% of external debt and maximum 70.0% of domestic debt from the previous 60% and 40% strategy for domestic and external debt respectively.

Debt to revenue ratio

Examining Nigeria’s debt-to-revenue and debt service-to-revenue ratios shows the precarious state of Nigeria’s debt levels.

Nigeria’s debt-to-revenue ratio printed at 841.5% in 2021 implying that the country is borrowing around 8.4x of retained revenue while as of November 2021, debt service-to-revenue amounted to 97.5% (¦ 4.2 of ¦ 4.3) as against budgeted provision of 49.1%.

This is similar to the trend in 2020 with 82.9% of revenue expended on debt service. The surge in interest payments compounded with FX devaluation over the last 6 years has contributed over 50.0% to Nigeria’s fiscal deficit and represents an estimated 97.5% of the FG’s total revenue in 2021.

This implies that on the average virtually all of FG’s earned revenue has been deployed into debt service, signifying concerns on Nigeria’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to service its debt.

The rise in interest payments on debt combined with weak revenue levels amid high government spending have contributed to the widening of Nigeria’s fiscal and primary balance deficit. Nigeria’s estimated fiscal deficit was about 4.7% of GDP in 2021, implying that the country has breached the fiscal responsibility threshold (3.0% of GDP) for the last three years (2019: 3.4% and 2020: 4.0%).

The primary balance deficit, the difference between government revenue and expenditure less debt service, widened to -2.1% of GDP compared to -1.9% and -1.7% of GDP in 2020 and 2019 respectively. Simply put, a widening primary balance deficit implies that the government would need to borrow more to finance its obligations.

Nigeria’s debt future

For the analysts at Afrinvest the debt outlook is bleak. They stated: “In assessing Nigeria’s long term debt sustainability, we focused on the FG’s debt position which accounted for 83.7% of the country’s entire debt stock in 2021.

“Our projections show that the FG’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to rise from its current level of 19.1% in 2021 to 22.3% in 2022 and 30.5% by the end of 2025, if the current fiscal trend persists (widening primary balance deficit).

“We estimate that the primary balance deficit could widen to -2.2% of GDP in 2022 and further to -2.8% of GDP in 2025, thereby inducing pressure on the FG to raise more debt.

“In addition, our assumptions for the state of the economy implies that a further depreciation of the exchange rate combined with a growing share of external debt are among the other drivers of the growth in Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio.

“Although the debt-to-GDP ratio over the medium term is below both the IMF and country thresholds, we must point out that by 2023, Nigeria could be exceeding the previous benchmark of 25.0%.

“Considering the current global economic tensions, we modelled a worst-case scenario to assess what happens to our baseline debt projection in the advent of negative shocks that could worsen the debt ratio. Hence, we evaluated the impact of slower economic growth, rising interest rate on domestic and external debt, a larger currency depreciation, and a wider primary balance deficit.

“From our estimates, in the advent of these shocks, the FG’s debt-to-GDP ratio could rise to 22.8% in 2022 compared to the baseline forecast of 22.3%. By 2025, FG’s debt-to-GDP ratio could surge to 32.3%.

“Factoring into account States and FCT debt, Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio could glide to dangerous territories, around 35% of GDP.

“In addition, we are concerned that the increased financing need of the FG could intensify CBN’s funding of the government through its Ways & Means facility which according to the DMO contributes to the domestic debt stock. “The Ways & Means, an interest-bearing overdraft granted to the government by the central bank, rose by around ¦ 4.0 trillion to about ¦ 17.5 trillion in 2021, clearly surpassing the 5.0% limit of the previous year’s actual revenue of the FG.”

Imperatives for the Govt

“With a new administration expected to take up Nigeria’s leadership mantle from 2023, we recommend that the FG targets a primary balance surplus by pruning recurrent expenditure (especially, cost of governance), to accommodate more revenue generating capital projects and reduce the imminent debt sustainability risk.

“To ensure that the FG’s debt-to-GDP ratio in 2022 does not exceed the 19.1% level recorded in 2021, the government would need to achieve a primary balance surplus of about 1.0% of GDP in 2022, this translates to reducing planned expenditure for the year by around ¦ 2.0 trillion assuming revenue target of ¦ 10.7 trillion is met which we consider to be highly unrealistic given historical performance.

“Accordingly, we believe an improved fiscal position in FY:2022 could significantly help to placate worries concerning Nigeria’s precarious debt level.”

