By Henry Ojelu

A construction company, Otasnoan Investment Limited has appealed to the Delta State Government to fulfill its obligation of paying the sum of N176m being the money it incurred for the construction of the botched 120 social housing units in Ogwashi Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

The company in a statement by Its Managing Director, Otas Elum noted that the contract for the building project was awarded in 2010 at a cost of N402million and that the project had reached an advance stage when it was halted due to the failure of the state government to acquire the land legally from the community and to pay for the two certificates of payment totaling about N176milliom.

The company said the two certificates were duly approved by the state Ministry Of Housing Asaba after inspection of the project but that the state government has refused to pay the same.

The statement reads: ‘Otasnoan Investment Limited has made series of passionate appeals from 2016, to the Delta State government to at least pay the total values sum of N176,323,394,110 representing the values of the two certificates which have become due and payable but to no avail.

“In a meeting on June 29, 2017, with the state representative, four major resolutions were reached; that Otasnoan Investment Limited was duly awarded the contract; that Otasnoan Investment Limited was not fairly treated; that the values of the two certificates which was due and payable, be immediately paid to Otasnoan Investment Limited and her legal team should stay the action and await the Delta State Government prompt response.

“In 2019 Otasnoan Investment Limited was invited to a meeting with a Committee on Social Housing Project, Ogwashi-Uku to investigate the circumstance surrounding the failure of the project.

“The resolution of the meeting was that the committee will make their recommendation to the State government. Up to this day, we have not received any payment. Though there is credible evidence that millions of naira have been paid on that contract sub-head to different persons other than us.

“The Delta State government failure to pay us till date has adversely affected the fortunes of our business as we are not able to pay workers, service bank loan interest that has been rising by the day and meet financial obligations to creditors some of which have culminated in the lawsuit.

“This why we are appealing to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to look into this matter, in order to bring this nightmare to an end by ordering the payment of the two certificates and bring those who have brought embarrassment to the State’s image to book.”