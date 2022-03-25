By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Properties and goods worth millions of naira have been razed down by an inferno at Bauchi food market which purportedly started from an area dominated by black marketers of petrol.

According to eyewitnesses, the inferno started Friday afternoon and razed down 16 other shops in the vicinity before the arrival of firefighters one hour later.

A foodstuff seller, Dan Datijo said that the fire started from the area of the black market dealers and escalated to other nearby shops.

“The fire started from the area where black marketers are stationed and moved to all these shops and burnt everything. It took more than one hour before firefighters came,” he said.

