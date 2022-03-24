By Gabriel Olawale

President, FineDope and Creative Manager, Oghomwenomase Osaivbie known as OVO, has unveiled a newly signed DJ and entertainer, Owen Godwin Chukwunonso with stage name, DJ OG.

Having gone through the space drift recently and displaying talents, activities and skilled projects, the president, Finedope got captivated by DJ OG’s raw skills.

Although more distinctive talents have been endorsed recently, one remarkable win for the entertainment industry remains the official signing of the budding artiste whom they described as a formidable force.

“DJ OG had a brewing relationship with the label and group for over a while,” OVO expressed, adding that the goal and concern of the group is pure indistinctive growth.

According to the President, DJ OG possesses a strong character, a vital attribute needed by the team.

Although born and raised in Port-Harcourt the Rivers State capital, DJ OG hails from South-South. He is from a family of eight.

His romance with music kicked off from his childhood. He dined and wined with music from iconic stars of various music genres – from traditional sounds, afro-beats, hip-hop to reggae among others.

Owing to this discovery, the artiste nurtured an undiluted passion to make good music. And because he couldn’t etch his feet as a great singer or rapper, DJ OG transformed his musical exuberance into curating and fusing music sounds – DJ.

Today, the record label boss announced the official debut single by DJ OG featuring label mate, Gidi Boy and Singer Quono. “It will be a bang when it hits the airwaves” he assured music lovers.

While the team is yet to highlight the set time these plans would launch, they are hopeful that the new development would be a positive lead on the career of DJ OG while propelling on the impact of FineDope.

The Group, FineDope, has enthusiastically served the space of creative development in Benin City, the Edo State capital, which is also home to superstars such as Rema, Sarz, Dave and many more.

Meanwhile, the artistes and the record label are excited about the upcoming debut single. This is as they hope to hit the right note for all music lovers.