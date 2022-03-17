.

…Says action shows Obiano’s wife not ready to leave office

…Wants Igbo women to sanction her

…Advises Soludo to concentrate on people-oriented projects

By Steve Oko

Renowned Igbo cleric, Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church, has expressed fury over the slapping of Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, widow of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the immediate-past Governor of Anambra State.

The sad incident took place during the inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the new Governor of Anambra State at the Government House Awka on Thursday.

Speaking with Vanguard in Umuahia, Bishop Onuoha described the action of former Anambra First Lady as an embarrassment to Ndigbo.

He said that Obiano’s wife displayed a lack of respect by throwing caution to the wind by slapping Ojukwu’s wife without regard to what Ojukwu represents to the Igbo nation.

Describing the late Ojukwu as an Iconic institution to the Igbo race, Bishop Onuoha said the action of the former Governor’s wife was shameful irrespective of her reasons.

Bishop Onuoha called on Igbo women to rise in unison and mete out appropriate sanctions to Obiano’s wife and cut her to sizes.

” I want every responsible Igbo woman to rise and teach her that what she did not represent the Igbo woman. That’s not who we are.

” In fact, that despicable action has also further indicated that she was not prepared to leave office. It just dawned on her that she was leaving.”

The former Presidential Assistant on Privatisation advised Soludo to remember he was elected by the masses of Anambra people who defied security threats in the state to ensure his emergence.

He urged him to vigorously pursue people-oriented projects as the best way to reciprocate the people’s risk.

” Soludo should know that he was massively elected by the people of Anambra and he should concentrate on those projects and programmes that will add value to their lives.

” God has given him the opportunity to provide the needed leadership and he cannot afford to fail”.