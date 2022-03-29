ABUJA—Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has said he was focused on fighting inflation and designing a robust monetary policy for the country.

He stated this against the backdrop of reports that he had the intention to contest for President in 2023.

Recall that several groups have been piling pressures on the CBN governor to throw his hat into the ring and contest the presidential elections.

But Emefiele in his official Twittter handle yesterday, said he was more concerned about how to bring down the high inflation rate in the country than worry over contest for the presidency, which he described as a rumour.

“My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy.

“Development finance and supporting farmers and manufacturers in our self sufficiency and import substitution drive; raising N15 trillions for InfraCo infrastructure financing;

“Building a world class International Financial Centre in Lagos; as we support the @MBuhari Administration to finish strong.#NoDistractionsPlease,” the tweet read.

Last month, online reports alleged that the CBN governor had bought “three airplanes” for his presidential campaign, and that he had also been asked to resign from his position

“Fake news,” he had tweeted in response to the report.

Recall that when a ‘group of his friends’, tagged ‘Friends of Godwin Emefiele’, visited him to discuss the controversy over his rumoured presidential ambition, the CBN governor was quoted as saying he would prefer to leave the matter in God’s hands.

“Mr. Emefiele told us that he believes it’s the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to plan his succession in line with global best practices for good governance for the continuing peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria. As such, he will play his part to stabilise the economy for an orderly transition.

“Given that it’s God that anoints leaders, he will leave his faith (sic) firmly in the hands of God,” a statement signed by the group, reads.