To commemorate International Women’s Day 2022, foremost financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced plans to celebrate leading women and female achievers at a networking event in partnership with media entrepreneur -Linda Ikeji – on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.

Themed ‘Breaking the Bias’, this year’s International Women’s Day celebration is aimed at promoting gender equity across various sectors and spheres by celebrating women who have emerged pioneers in their respective fields.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Fidelity Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said, “At Fidelity Bank, we believe women play a critical role in the economic, social and cultural development of any community. Platforms such as this, give us the opportunity to drive the conversations around promoting a world free of gender bias and discrimination, a world where women are given the freedom to thrive, grow and fulfil their highest potentials as well as contribute positively to global development.”

The 2022 International Women’s Day event will feature a keynote address by renown economic policy expert, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili as well as music, art, dance and comedy performances by top Nigerian entertainers.

“The International Women’s Day event is another demonstration of what we stand for at Linda Ikeji Media. For more than a decade, we have been at the forefront of empowering women and telling their stories as they challenge the norm and open new vistas in women’s achievements. We are delighted to partner with a reputable brand like Fidelity Bank in executing this project and we look forward to a memorable experience with our invited guests on the 8th of March 2022,” commented Chief Executive Officer, Linda Ikeji Media, Linda Ikeji.

The invite-only event will also double as the official launch of a community-driven proposition designed to support women across different cadres in meeting their aspirational goals. According to insiders in the bank, the proposition boasts of exciting features such as capacity development initiatives, access to finance, recognition and networking events, health and wellness programmes, etc, all designed to speak to the yearnings of women.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with about six million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. In 2021, the bank was recognised as the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. The Bank has also been at the forefront of digital innovation in the industry with the introduction of its Virtual Account service that provides instant payment settlement for merchants.