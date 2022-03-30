L- R: Head, Savings and Sales, Ukpai Ibe; Divisional Head, Product Development, Osita Ede; (both of Fidelity Bank Plc); 1million naira winners – Ebuka Stanley Chijioke, Akpobome Favour Okpako and Deborah Ngozi Elias; Regional Bank Head -Agege-Ikorodu, Cynthia Erigbuem; Regional Bank Head, Festac, Paschal Nzeribe (both of Fidelity Bank Plc); and Monitoring and Enforcement Officer, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Niyi Adeleke at the Fidelity Bank Get Alert in Millions Season 5 (GAIM 5) Savings Promo fourth monthly prize presentation event recently in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

Ten customers of Fidelity Bank Plc have smiled home with N1million each having emerged winners in the fourth monthly draw of the Fidelity Bank Get Alerts in Millions season 5 promo (GAIM 5).

Speaking at the prize presentation event in Lagos, the Promo Chairperson and Executive Director, Lagos and South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Ken Opara who was represented by the Divisional Head, Product Development, Osita Ede, said, “We introduced the GAIM 5 promo in November 2021 as part of our efforts to help Nigerians imbibe the important practice of saving. It is important to note that of the N125 million earmarked to be won in cash prizes in the promo, we have given out a total of N39million to lucky customers comprising 900 customers who won N10,000 each in the 18 weekly consolation draws and 30 customers who won N1 million each in the first three monthly draws of the campaign. That means we still have N86million to be given away before the campaign draws to a close in July 2022.”

Prior to presenting the cash prizes to the GAIM 5 winners, the bank also presented cheques to customers from its Festac and Agege-Ikorodu regions who emerged beneficiaries of its savings loyalty scheme for Q4 2021.

“150 customers are being rewarded at our branch locations across the country with a total of N55.4m as cash reward for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The scheme is designed to reward active Fidelity Personal Savings Scheme (FPSS) and Fidelity Sweet Account (SWEETA) customers”, explained Dr Okpara.

The event was attended by a representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission as well as customers and staff of Fidelity Bank Plc. The Get Alert in Millions Promo, season 5, is an 8-month long scheme that was launched in November 2021 with N125million earmarked as prize money in weekly, monthly and grand draws. Qualifying requirements for the scheme are maintaining an account balance of at least N2,000 in a Fidelity Bank savings account and activating a debit card. According to the bank, the promo employs a ticketing approach whereby each N2,000 in customers’ accounts represents a ticket in the draws.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with about six million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. In 2021, the bank was recognised as the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.