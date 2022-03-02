.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, on Wednesday said about 850 unemployed graduates from the 17 Southern States would be trained in innovative business for self-employment.

Fikpo disclosed this in Owerri while inaugurating Directorate’s Enterprise and Finance Counseling Clinic for the training programme.

He said the aim was to make the unemployed graduates become an employer of labour.

According to Fikpo, represented by the Imo state, NDE, Coordinator Ngozi Iheanacho, said: “The Federal Government is interested in helping you, unemployed graduates in the country, come to terms with the realities of the labour market to encourage you to opt for self-employment.

“We will help you to choose the type of business that fits your interests, skills and competencies to properly conceptualise your chosen businesses into feasible business ideas.

“The training is specifically targeted at the 17 southern states of the federation including states of the South-East, South-South and South-West geopolitical zones.”

Also, the Small Scale Enterprise, SSE, Directorate’s Director, Mr Sunday Apakasa, represented by a Senior Staff of the Department, Mrs Ramatu Usman, advised the “Participants to carefully interface with resource persons who would mentor them on the production of feasible business plans that could be funded by financial institutions.”

