The Federal Government has fulfilled its promise of allocating Houses in preferred state of choice to winners of the 1994 African Cup of Nations, saying it is better late than never.

These was stated today by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the official commissioning of the Housing Project under the National Housing Programme (NHP) Phase 1 on Monday in Abere, Osun State.

The President who was represented the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, stated that the motive of the Federal Government was beyond improving the human condition of living through the housing projects, but it also provide an opportunity to fulfil its pledge it her citizens.

“But there is more to our message of change and improving the human condition in these housing projects. They make possible, that which had seemed impossible. It provides an opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles, to whom our country made a promise of providing housing for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, which has remained unfulfilled before now.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, it is a great honour for me to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic Nigerians, even if belatedly. Anyone of them can pick houses from any of the 36 states, I invite you to pick from that which is being commissioned today. We had Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde amongst other super stars from our state.

“As the saying goes, it is better late than never and I have approved allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation to 22 members of the Super Eagles in National Housing Estate located in their state of choice, and their keys and title documents will be handed over at the commissioning in their state while the remainder of the housing is allocated to willing members of the public,” the President stated.

President Buhari stated that his administration was committed to improving the conditions of the mass of the Nigerian people with her programmes and policies.

“The Micro, Small and Medium size businesses that drive our economy were the ones who won the contracts to build these houses. Not only did their successful bids offer an opportunity for these companies and their employees, through them we have unleashed a value chain of economic activities that improved the conditions of the mass of Nigerian people.

ALSO READ: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/mele-kyari-should-be-appreciated-tanko-yakasai/

“They engaged suppliers who benefit from sub-contracts for the supply of building materials from sand to cement, roofing and plumbing material to doors and electrical fitting. In the process, Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid such as artisans, builders, skilled and unskilled workers and food vendors were not left out of this economic value chain.

“These are some of the people our country remains committed to move towards prosperity and away from poverty and we are already reaching them by providing opportunities for employment for those who were hitherto unemployed,” the President stated.

In his welcome address, the Zonal Director (South West) National Housing Programme, Dr. M.K. Muhammed, noted that the land the project was built on donated by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola when he was governor in the state.“The project is a testament to the popular saying that ‘what goes around, comes around’, the land for this project if you recall representative of the Minister sir, the land for this project was award by you when you were governor in this Osun State. Today, you are here commissioning the project.

“The National Housing Project is promoting local content in line with the Executive Orders 3 and 5. The use of available local building materials in the National Hosuing a programme (NHP) has stimulated the economy through the production and use of the materials,” the zonal coordinator stated.

The project commissioned today consist of 72-units of Housing comprising, 24-units in condominium (1 bedroom-4, 2bedroom-16, 3 bedroom-4), 28-units 2 (Two) Bedroom and 20-units 3 (Three) Bedroom bungalows.

Also at the event were the Governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, represented by the Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Hon. Nathaniel Agunbiade; Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, represented by the Director of Urban and Regional Development of the Federal Ministry of Works and House, Mr. Moyoade Olasunkanmi Dumoye; the Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa1; Zonal Director (South West) NHP, Dr. M.K. Muhammed amongst other dignitaries.