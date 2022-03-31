–Targets 300 market clusters



By Obas Esiedesa



The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) yesterday disclosed that the Federal Government is currently providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity to 12,000 shops across the country through its Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI).



The agency in a statement by the Director, Promotions, Information and Outreach, Ayang Ogbe, said over 300 clusters have been identified for electrification across the country in different phases.

He said the clusters are made of markets, shopping plazas and industrial areas.



Mr. Ogbe explained that the “Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI) is a Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) initiative being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). The focus of the EEI is to electrify economic clusters in Nigeria – which include markets, shopping plazas/complexes and industrial clusters in line with the Federal Government’s goal of increasing electricity access.



“The REA is mandated to implement the initiative through Technical Assistance to private project developers; this includes identification and audit of economic clusters, facilitation of engagement with key stakeholders and technical support for project development and operation”.



He noted that since it was launched, “the Pilot Phase of the Energizing Economies Initiative has commissioned the Sura Shopping Complex Independent Power Project in Lagos State powering 1,047 shops, as well as the Ariaria International Market (Independent Power Project), Aba, Abia State, powering over 4,000 shops. Also, launched were over 6,000 energized shops at Sabon Gari market, Kano State with more connections in the pipeline”.



Mr. Ogbe stated that the agency recently held a meeting with the Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI) Private Power Developers where issues affecting the programme were discussed.



“The EEI developers were sufficiently represented at the Roundtable, with representatives from Ariaria International Market Energy Solutions (AMES) Limited, Solad Integrated Power Solutions Limited, Rensource Energy Limited and Green Village Electricity (GVE) Projects Limited all present at the REA.



“In the course of discussions at the Roundtable, the setbacks faced by the Private Developers as stated by their representatives include; technical and legal solutions to customer bypass, funding constraints, gas unavailability, power shortage and system collapse due to system capacity, inadequate provision of metering, electricity vending system issues and challenges with customer service delivery.



“The Agency, while acknowledging the challenges faced by the Developers, reiterated the need for them to deliver on their obligations as enshrined in their bilateral and tripartite agreements. It emphasized that some obligations are not being met by the Developers in view of the performance of their projects”, he added.



He said the Federal Government “is keen on the success of the initiative and the REA plans to create an enabling environment where the Private Sector Developer handles all the project delivery steps from inception to conclusion.



“Deployment is currently ongoing in markets under Phase 1 of the EEI. In 2019, a Tripartite Agreement between Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Green Village Electricity (GVE) and Wuse Market Association was signed for the development of 1MW Interconnected Mini-grid”.