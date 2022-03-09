By Ezra Ukanwa, and Bernard Ozuanu, Abuja

The Federal Minister of State for Environment, Barr. Sharon Ikeazor, Wednesday, announced plans to collaborate with the Association of Flower Nursery and landscaping practitioners, AFNALPA, in the plantation of 10million trees across Nigeria.

The Minister made this known during the 10th anniversary celebration event of AFNALPA, in Abuja.

The Minister who was represented by Peter Bagudu, an assistant director of State Enviroment, pointed that the plantation of trees across Nigeria has become imperative as trees have a way of balancing climatic changes and living.

He further stated that the request by the group for the government to make provision of a “horticultural village”, is a good plan and hence would be considered seeing that it is within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of State for Environment.

He said: “We are ready to partner with the with the association and to implement their initiative, and we welcome their development, and we are encourage them as much as possible for the association to succeed.

“They specifically requested for horticultural village in Abuja, which is within the jurisdiction of FCT minister, and I’m sure we are working towards that, and at the same time, the patron has also encouraged us that they too, can acquire their own land and develop their own village from there thr government can come.

“Talking about other states, well, they can can reach out to the governor of each states, and then from there you can acquire the land as well.

“Every individual, every person, government must plant a tree, and planting a tree means life. The moment the last tree is cut off the planet, there will be no life because that is the source of oxygen. So for me is, it is a welcome development and actually it is a form of creating awareness that tree planting is important.”

On her part, the President of AFNALPA, Mrs Mary Omoh, stated that the association is motivated to carry out the plantation of 10million trees project across Nigeria.

Stating how the project would be achieved Omoh stated that the association has about 1,500 personnel across Nigeria who are willing to carry out the task.

She said: “We want to do something for our country. We want to have an impact and that is why we came up with the planting of the 10million trees, and this is achievable because we are more than 1500 members of this association all of us in different states in the country.

“We are having a collaboration, working together with the Federal Ministry of Environment with the Department of Parks and Recreation to be able to achieve this.

“We have we have our members in all the states. We have our association represented in all the states in Nigeria. So it is not it’s not going to be a difficult task, and this is what we do. Some of us have spent 20 years in this business. This is our life. This is what we do. We are known for planting and that is all we do as an association.

“We are expecting the government to give us support. What we really want from the government is their endorsement, because we know there are private sectors that are ready to partner with us. We want the government to endorse it, supporters us in the little way they can then we are go to

“You know you have the mechanic village. You have other places that the government has allocated for certain businesses. That is why we are coming up to say government should allocate a place for us to practice our business, to do flower to do business and to plants. To have nurseries, where we can use to plant all of these trees that we’re talking about.

“What we do what we do as an association is if we see anybody violating the law, we refer them straight to the Department of parks and recreation or the Ministry of Environment. We tell them this is what is going on and they come to attend to it because we are the ones in the society, we are the ones that mingles with the people. So they may not be there to know what is going on.”