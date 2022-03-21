By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with farmers in Nigeria assured that with the desired synergy and collaboration, Nigeria would become the leading producer of Maize in Africa.

“The country will do better and become a major exporter of maize if there is synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which is anchoring the Anchor Borrowers Programme,” the government observed.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ernest A. Umakhihe said in Kaduna that, “the Anchor Borrowers Programme has contributed immensely to boosting maize production in Nigeria, but we would have done better if there is a lot of synergy between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) anchoring the programme and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.”

Speaking at a Two-Day Stakeholders Workshop on the New Strategies for Redirecting the Compass of Maize Association of Nigeria organised by the Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria, MAAN, he said, the synergy became imperative because the technical experts required for success of the project were in the ministry, while the funds were available in the CBN.

“So, if the two can come together, I want to say without mincing words that, it will take us to the promise land, where Nigeria will become a major exporter of maize,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by a Director in the Ministry, Mohammed Abdullahi,said maize farmers across the country should in the interim, sustain the tempo of production and ensure that, there is no gap between demand and supply of maize in the country.

“If the production efforts and zeal are sustained, the Federal Government will sustain the ban on maize grains importation,” he said.

President of the Maize Association of Nigeria( MAAN) , Dr. Bello Ahmed Annur Funtua said the workshop was aimed at redirecting the focus of the maize farmers and introduce modern farming methods and technology to the farmers.

He said at the end of the workshop, they hope to reinvigorate the farmers on how to improve their production.