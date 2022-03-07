Pa Matthias Keyamo

By By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Jimitota Onoyume & Olayinka Ajayi, Warri

Father of the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, Pa Matthias Keyamo, has passed on in his home town, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State at the age of 83.

A statement by media aide to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, said the late Pa Matthias died on March 5, 2022.

The statement further read:: “Born on August 23, 1938, in Erovie Quarters in Effurun, Delta State, Pa Matthias Keyamo was later raised in Kaduna and Ilaro, Ogun State, where he met and married his wife, Mrs. Caroline Keyamo (nee Ogunjobi). “Burial details will be announced later by the family.”

Buhari commiserates with Keyamo

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo on the passing of his beloved father, Pa Mattias Keyamo.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said he “joins members of the Keyamo family, friends and the people of Effurun in Uvwie LGA of Delta State in mourning Pa Mattias, a respected community leader, who loved his children with great passion and did his best to prepare them for leadership positions and opportunities.”

As a father who deeply cherished the benefits of friendship and mutual respect to people irrespective of their background, the President said he “believes that Pa Keyamo was an embodiment of Nigeria’s greatness and rich diversity, having spent some of his adult life in Kaduna and Ilaro, Ogun State before settling in Ughelli.”

ALSO READ: PDP has registered 539,920 members in Edo – Obaseki

The President urged the family of Keyamo to draw inspiration from the strength of character of their beloved father and grandfather, even as he prays that God will comfort them at this time.”

Louis Odion mourns

Also, Louis Odion, an aide of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, reacting, said: “I am deeply saddened by the death of Pa Matthias Keyamo, the father of my ‘twin brother’ and the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN. However, as we mourn, we also celebrate the exemplary life of a great patriarch, inspired by his golden legacy.

“A man of deep Christian conviction, Pa Keyamo was a completely detribalised Nigerian, born in Delta, raised in Kaduna and married to a Yoruba lady, Mama Caroline Keyamo. Anyone privileged to have encountered this sage cannot but be gladdened by fond memories of him: his big laugh, folksy humour and sagely counsel.”

“We cherish even more what he left in us. With the power of personal example, he taught us the values of patriotism, courage, honour, loyalty and charity. Those traits are amply demonstrated by the deeds and words of Festus for more than three decades we have been together, in good and bad times. May Daddy’s memory forever be a blessing.”

Vanguard News Nigeria