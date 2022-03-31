Feranbanks amongst many other artists just made one of the most currently streamed artists on audiomack this week. The latest afro singers single ENERGY currently has a streaming number of 7 million on the audiomack streaming platform.

According to a tweet from the official twitter page of audiomack on the 31st of March 31, 2022 in which the star boy went ahead to celebrate on his social media page celebrates the artist for clocking 7 million views and is currently one of the top trending artist on the platform ahead of Olamides hate me and even Asakes Sung ba.

It is expected that Feranbanks numbers will continue to go up as the afro pop singer continues to amass a large number of online following over the last month since the release of the hit single, ENERGY. The afro pop act has gone on to earn thousands of followers across social media and an increase in the demand for the song on the streets, social gatherings.

Feranbanks has taken to social media to celebrate with fans for his recent rise in form.