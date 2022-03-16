Kingsview Original who’s known for employing conventional storytelling techniques in bringing compelling Christian messages to the screens is set to release yet another groundbreaking movie, ‘Helpline’.



‘Helpline’ follows the story of Nonso, an 8-years-old and the second of two siblings. His parents have been happily married for 15 years but they have been having issues bordering around finances and infidelity coupled with the fact that their daughter and first child, Blessing, struggles with a rare illness.

Nonso takes to writing letters to God about everything he has observed at home. Amused by his letters, his mom uploads them to social media. The feedback she gets determines the trajectory of her marriage and whether her daughter, Blessing gets the desired reprieve for her illness.

Speaking on the movie, its Executive Producer, Yemmie Akinwunmi notes that the overarching vision is to address present-day issues from the point of view of different generations. According to her, ‘Helpline’ is a relatable story that mirrors some of the societal issues families go through.

“The underlying message is to teach Christians how to look up to God using the childlike faith the bible talks about. In ‘Helpline’, while the adults succumbed to bickering, it takes an 8-years-old child to open up a new, but unorthodox, communication channel to God,” she said.

Akinwunmi further revealed that ‘Helpline’ started screening to viewers all over the world on Friday, March 11 on the Kingsview streaming platform as well as on its mobile app.

Directed by Hansmill Ukah, ‘Helpline’ features some of Nollywood’s finest including the cerebral Femi Branch, Belinda Effah, Emerald Chimuanya, Jide Oyegbile and a host of others. Darlington Abuda also serves as the producer of the movie.

Buoyed by the need to provide hope in a world that is driven by despondency, Kingsview Originals was set up to communicate faith using quality Christian programming.