By Gabriel Ewepu

AS indigent Nigerian children and youth grapple to access quality education, the Fountain Education, Empowerment and Development, FEED, Programme, Monday, kicked off a learning centre in Nana Berry Orphanage, New Karu in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, to take quality education to underprivileged children and youths.

The FEED Programme Coordinator, Isaac Audu, explained the essence of the centre at Karu while referring to the UNESCO SDG 4 Data Digest 2021 report which indicates that the SDG 4 (Quality Education) is unlikely to be achieved by 2030 according to countries’ own estimations, and that even though all regions will meet or be very close to achieving universal primary education, challenges will remain in Sub-Saharan Africa as eight per cent of primary school age children and 31 per cent of upper secondary-age youths are still expected or predicted to be out of school, which is a huge education gap, said this worrisome revelation has propelled the Fountain Education, Empowerment and Development, FEED, Programme in striving to help bridge this gap by leveraging on technology to take quality education to rural communities and for the underprivileged children, for free.

He said: “We have adopted a very frugal model that enables learners in a particular community to get quality education at no cost as we deploy technology in our approach. This model will also engage other Professionals, Educators and teachers thereby creating even more opportunities for improvement and development.

“So far, we have reached out to over 1000 students in the pilot stage of the programme. Each Centre will have the capability for 10,000 students annually as we will be operating in batches and circles all through the year.

“As we officially inaugurate the commencement of the centre at Karu today, we hope to reach our target of 2000 registered students within the next two weeks. So far we have about 300 registered students already in this Centre. Please Note that registration is free and is open to the entire community.”

However, he solicited for support from well meaning orgainsations to reach the target FEED has set and to take off of the centres in Gembu, Jalingo, Akamkpa, Bauchi and other locations.

“Our target is to reach every local government across the nation with this project. Off course we cannot do it alone. We solicit for support from various organizations, the government and Donor agencies.

“In another report, it was estimated that Africa needs about 15 million teachers to bridge the education gap by 2030 and the average budget on education among the different nations is only about five per cent of their total budget.

“This is where creativity and partnership is needed. Indeed, the various governments are doing the much they can but require support from other stakeholders. Collaboration is very important if we must escape this prediction.

“Sadly, we are yet to receive any support from any organization, public or private. Recently, we set up a funding support campaign to try and crowdfund from the general public and anyone who wishes to support us by sponsoring a child at any of the centres but the response has not been so encouraging”, he stated.

Meanwhile, according to him (Audu), with ₦2,920 only, a child can be sponsored to access the FEED Programme for a whole year.