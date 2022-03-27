By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Federal High Court of Nigeria, will on April 8, commence its Easter vacation.

The court, through its Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, said it would resume full legal activities on April 26.

However, a statement that was signed by Chief Information Officer of the court, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, disclosed that during the vacation, Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions, would remain open to the public for cases of extreme urgency.

It said the vacation was pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court ( Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“The Vacation will commence from Friday, the 8th day of April, 2022 to Monday, the 25th day of April, 2022.

“The Court shall resume in all Judicial Divisions on Tuesday, the 26th of April, 2022.

“During the vacation, Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions shall remain open to the public for cases of extreme urgency.

“The Abuja Division will handle cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North West and North Eastern parts of the Country.

“The Lagos Division will be for cases from Lagos State and South Western States, while the Port-Harcourt Division will handle cases from the South-South and South- Eastern states.

“The Vacation Judges are : Abuja Judicial Division; Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed, Hon. Justice N. E. Maha.

“Lagos Judicial Division; Hon. Justice Tijjani Ringim, Hon. Justice A. O. Awogboro.

“Port Harcourt Judicial Division; Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed, Hon. Justice S. I. Mark.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, wishes his fellow Judges, stakeholders and the general public, a wonderful vacation”, the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria