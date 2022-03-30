By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, observed a minute silence in honour of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack.

At the commencement of the meeting, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced that a minute of silence should be observed in honour of those that we’re victims of the attack.

The SGF disclosed that both the main train and the rescued train were attacked resulting in the death of eight persons, over 46 people injured and several others kidnapped.

Physically present at the FEC were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, Maj Gen, Babagana Monguno (retd), and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Other cabinet members physically attending the meeting were Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, and Justice, Abubakar Malami, Health, Dr. Ehanire Osagie, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Faroq

Others were Minister of Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo, Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar while other ministers were attending virtually from their various offices.

