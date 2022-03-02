By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, approved N3,523,592,079 for projects under the Ministry of Aviation.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senator Sirika, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said that the contracts for which approvals were granted are for Abuja, Lagos, and Kano international airports.

According to him, “There was also the memo presented by the Minister for Aviation, which got approval for the supply and installation of two sets of complete high-capacity passenger security screening systems for the Murtala Mohammed International Airports, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at the sum of N1,193,630,980

“There was also approval gotten by the Aviation Minister for the supply and installation of airfield ground lightning materials for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and also the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano at the sum of N2,329,961,099.60”, he said.

Also, briefing, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, said FEC approved two memoranda from her ministry which are targeted at victims of the crime of human trafficking.

She explained that the two memoranda, will be targeting specific agenda, including provision of assistance to victims, as well as rehabilitation and resettlement.

She said, “One is for Council to approve the National Policy for the Protection and Assistance of Trafficked Persons in Nigeria and the second memo is the memo on the Protocol for Identification, Safe Return and Rehabilitation of Traffic Persons in Nigeria.

“These memos are very essential to what the NAPTIP does, that is the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and they will help to guide our work and action as regards to the protection and assistance of trafficked persons. The two memos were viciously approved by Council and we’re very grateful to Council for that.”