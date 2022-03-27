.

…father’s funeral held amidst anxiety

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THERE is palpable fear, weekend, in Ekuku-Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State, following the abduction of a man and his in-law by yet unidentified gunmen.

The duo who were said to be going home for their father’s funeral ceremony was taken hostage on their way out of the train station at Owa-Oyibu in Ika North East Local Government Area.

A family source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the abductors have established contact, adding that they were demanding N13 million as a ransom for their release.

The source said: “Mr Chukwuyem Afam, a son to late Sunday Afam whose burial was slated for Saturday at Ekuku-Agbor, and one of their in-laws, Mr Eric Etunim, who was called up to go pick up Mr Chukwuyem Afam from the train station at Owa Oyibu have been abducted.

“They were driving to Ekuku-Agbor when they were accosted by the suspected kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air, before whisking them away.

“Mr Chukwuyem Afam travelled down from Abuja on Friday for the burial of his father and called on one of their in-laws, Mr Etunim to pick him up but unfortunately they were kidnapped.

“They have contacted the family with an initial demand of N13 million ransom, which they later brought down to N5 million per person based on their last call”.

Speaking further, the source said the burial was done amidst apprehension, lamenting that they could not shift the burial since the ceremony was slated for the next day.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, adding that the police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

He expressed hope that the victims would be rescued unhurt and the suspected apprehended to face the wrath of the law.

