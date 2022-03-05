.

By Sola Ogundipe

PARENTS and caregivers have been urged to cease the use of four brands of powdered baby formulas recalled from circulation by the US Food and Drug Administration, USFDA.

The affected formulas were recalled following reports of children falling sick including cases of deaths recorded.

The recalled formulas were made in Sturgis, Michigan, USA, and sold under the brand names: Similac, Similac PM, Alimentum, and EleCare.

A report by Abbott Nutrition said it has set up a hotline and website for people to determine if their own formula they purchased is affected.

Abbot Nutrition said the affected cans contain various lot numbers and that all affected formulas have an expiration date of April 1, or later.

The recalls, which were voluntary, came about after Abbott Nutrition received four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport.

The FDA said all four cases related to these complaints were hospitalised, even as one of the infants may have died as a result of Cronobacter.

The recall of Similac PM—announced on February 28—was issued after Abbott Nutrition was made aware of the death of a second infant who tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii. The child consumed Similac PM 60/40 from the affected lot.

According to the recall notice, the case is under investigation, even as the cause of the infant’s Cronobacter sakazakii infection has not been determined.

Product samples from the Michigan-based facility and also from the four complaints, however, all of the tests have come back negative; however, the company did say it found evidence of Cronobacter in non-product areas, and the FDA said that several environment samples from the plant have tested positive for cronobacter.

In a statement, the FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, Frank Yiannas said: “As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections.

“We want to reassure the public that we’re working diligently with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while we work to resolve this safety concern as quickly as possible,” he added.

