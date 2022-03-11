Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has embarked on a a massive cleanup of roadside markets and other illegal structures on along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport Road in order to restore its aesthetics.

In what seemed like a change of tactics, officials of the FCT Administration carried out the operations at midnight, dismantling two main markets and three strategic roadside selling points along the corridors of the busy expressway.

The team comprising mainly of personnel of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), and security personnel attached to their Area 3 Enforcement unit particularly cleared all wooden tables, benches and other items hitherto used by traders.

The exercise, which lasted from 11pm Wednesday night to 4.25am Thursday morning along the airport road, was led by the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Mr Attah Ikharo.

He said the operation was in line with the directive of the FCT Minister that the cleaning of the Airport Road is a continuous exercise, adding that prior to their visit, the affected traders had removed their goods and taken them to somewhere else for safe-keeping.

He said: “We commenced the operation from about 12 am till about 4:30 am, and we have been able to freely remove all the wooden benches, tables, umbrellas and everything there. We cleared them all, and because they were so massive, we couldn’t pack them, and we had to set all of them ablaze, as part of our plans to clean up the Airport Road corridor.

“If we try to do this during the daytime, we observed that people would gather in their thousands watching; and passers-by would slow down and be watching us, but today we didn’t see such, because of the time when we stormed the place.

“I believe that we are getting the result, and so far we were able to remove two main markets and three strategic roadside selling points. It was so disturbing and painting our city in bad light, that is why the FCT Minister gave us the mandate to check the menace, and we have been doing that”.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director of AEPB, Kaka Bello, noted that some traders using makeshift structures and lot of shanties, which hitherto defaced the place were removed, because the Airport Road is the gateway into and out of the nation’s capital city.