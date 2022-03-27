FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, dedicated to providing Trust solutions to individuals, corporate, and government institutions, brought together Muslim Faithfuls, to share deep insights on the importance of Estate Planning and the provisions within Islam.

This event was premised on the understanding that with increasing wealth comes complex Estates, which require robust Estate Planning for asset protection and wealth transfer across generations.

The Islamic Estate Planning Clinic was, therefore, organised to address this need. The event which was hosted in partnership with the Metropolitan Law Firm and Universal Chambers held on the 19th of March, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria, and presented an opportunity for the Firm to educate the attendees on the relevance of distributing assets and generational wealth transfer in accordance with Islamic tenets.

This Islamic Estate Clinic featured sessions facilitated by Professor Ahmad Bello Dogarawa, a Professor in the Department of Accounting, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a renowned Islamic Scholar; Ummahani Amin, Managing Partner, The Metropolitan Law Firm, Rotimi Obende, Strategy & Business Development, FBNQuest Trustees, Mohammed Yunusa, Partner, Metropolitan Law Firm and Mutiat Olatunji, Private Trust Advisor, FBNQuest Trustees. The sessions covered Islamic Trust (Waqaf), Islamic Will (Wasiyyah), Zakat (Charitable Trust), Hibah and Takaful, among other asset preservation and wealth transfer principles. These enabled attendees understand the guidelines for distributing one-third of their assets (which Islam grants them control over), how to plan for non-heirs and generally the importance of Sharia-compliant Estate Plans to Muslims, as highlighted in the Qur’an (and its interpretations in the Sunnah and Hadith).

Speaking at the event, Babajide Fetuga, Head, Business Development, FBNQuest Trustees, encouraged individuals to embrace Estate Planning to ensure that their loved ones and favoured charities are catered to while fulfilling the guidelines set in the Qur’an.

“While Estate planning is for everyone, regardless of religion, as the first and one of the leading providers of Trust services in Nigeria, FBNQuest Trustees is positioned to support Muslim Clients in their desire to leave a legacy that aligns with their beliefs”; he said. “Over the years, we have gained experience and developed expertise in Islamic Inheritance planning, among other types of Estate Planning solutions. We help guide individuals and families on wealth creation, preservation, and transfer in line with their desires and beliefs”; he concluded.

The Islamic Estate Planning Session brought together Individuals, top industry players, investors, seasoned professionals, and sector experts to engage in robust discussions on how the affairs of one’s assets should be administered in keeping with the recommendations of the Qur’an. FBNQuest Trustees remains committed to pioneering critical conversations such as this and helping Nigerians make the best decisions regarding assets accumulated during their lifetime, without compromising their faith or values.