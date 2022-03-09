By Helen Orok

Residents of Ilasamaja community in Mushin Local Government of Lagos State, have debunked claims by officials of EKO Electricity Distribution Company, EKDC, that the faulty transformer on Akanro 1 DT, has been fixed.

They contended that besides coming to check the transformer on Monday, March 7, nobody has visited there again.

One of the residents Mr. Victor Okwurionu, who visited Vanguard Newspapers this mourning to complain, dismissed as a fake news report by One Fumileye Olatilu, probably of Customer care, Mushin, on Wednesday that the fault had been cleared.

According to him, “On Sunday, March 6, at around 2 am, there was a loud sound on Akanro1 DT which led to the dropping of what we gathered are some J and P fuses.

On Monday, March 7, at around 1 pm, some officials of EKDC from Mushin District came to carry out a test on the transformer.

“Throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, nobody visited the transformer to carry out any job on it. But some dubious officials have continued to feed the customer care unit fake information that the fault had been cleared. As I speak, the entire community has been in a blackout since Sunday.

“We appealing to the authorities concern to do the needful, probe the source of the fake news, the aims and bring the erring officials to book. We pay the crazy bills that EKDC sends to us monthly despite erratic electricity supplies. Why should people be lying that a fault has been cleared when it has not? Please, the management should send trustworthy officials to clear the fault.”